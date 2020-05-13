Edwin Hawkinson, 98, of Montevideo, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Luther Haven. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home.

Edwin Henry Hawkinson was born on Jan., 31, 1922, in Boyd, to Henry and Minnie (Mapes) Hawkinson. He grew up on the family farm and lived there for most of his life. He attended school in Boyd. He enjoyed farm work and helping on the farm. After farming, he moved to Watertown, S.D., in the early 1970s. Ed had an electric motor company, a rest home, and then went to work for Minnesota Rubber in Watertown until he retired in 1988. He married Betty Nielsen on June 18, 1988. She passed away on April 22, 2011, in Watertown.

Edwin was a member of the Sportsman's Club and Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the Senior Citizens organization. Some of his hobbies were hunting and going to auctions.

Edwin is survived by two nephews, Donald Ochsendorf, of Dawson, and Robert Olson, of Lake City; two nieces, Pamela Peterson, of Becker, and Patricia Witt, of Annandale; and two step-sons, Steven White and Barry White, of Brookings, Ore.; and special friend, Helen Leaseman, of Boyd.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Betty Nielsen; and sisters, Lurene Issacs, Mabel Hegre, and Mary Ochsendorf.