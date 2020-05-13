Instead, program will air on KROX at 10 a.m. May 25

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing guidelines, the organizers of the annual Memorial Day programs, ceremonies and other events in and around Crookston are cancelling this year’s activities.

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25.

Jamie Cassavant made the announcement:

“With genuine regard for the safety of our Memorial Day attendees and participants, the VFW and VFW Auxiliary, American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, DAV and DAV Auxiliary, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Memorial Day services traditionally held at Hafslo Cemetery, Gentilly Cemetery, Crookston Cemetery, Sampson Bridge, Memorial Walkway and Sand Hill Cemetery,” she said.

In lieu of the in-person services, Cassavant said the planning committee is putting together a Memorial Day ceremony that will air on KROX Radio on that day, beginning at 10 a.m.