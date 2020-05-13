A bike repair station was recently installed at the downtown courtyard on Main Street next to Montague’s Flower Shop and across from Crookston True Value Hardware, and is open for everyone in the community to use.

The repair station includes tools for adjusting wheels and chains, tightening screws, adjusting seats, airing up tires, and more.

The station is conveniently located next to the Crookston Rotary Club’s donated community water fountain which should be turned on soon.

The bike repair station was sponsored by Bike Crookston, Crookston Running Club, Downtown Crookston Development Partnership and the City of Crookston.