Nominees receive gift cards from local businesses

The Crookston Rotary Club’s “Rotary Rewards Essential Employees” program has been going strong with over 100 people nominated to receive a gift card from Crookston businesses and the program will continue through May 20, 2020. Club President Jess Bengtson says they’ve given out gift cards daily since April 22 to employees from essential businesses in the area.

“To date, we’ve given out gift cards to nominated employees from the Villa St. Vincent, Highland Elementary School, Best Used Trucks, Polk County Public Health, Polk County Social Services, Altru Health System, Crookston High School, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Inn, Casey’s General Store, REM, Eickhof Columbaria, Northwestern Mental Health Center, Crookston Police Department, Erickson Embroidery, and Washington Elementary School,” stated Bengtson. “We’ve got room for more nominations through the end of the program next week, too.”

The club recognizes a winner daily on their Facebook page and tags the local business where the gift card comes from. The gift cards are then sent to the winning person’s place of employment.

To nominate someone for the Rotary Rewards Essential Employees program, email crookstonrotaryclub@gmail.com, send the club a message on Facebook, or call / text (701) 610-6454.