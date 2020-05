The Redwood County Highway Department would like to inform the general public that CSAH 101 will be closed at the Minnesota River north of Redwood Falls to all traffic beginning today (May 11).

Work will begin on the bridge replacement project.

There will be a detour in place.

Drivers need to plan accordingly.

For more information, contact the Redwood County Highway Department at (507) 637- 4056, or visit the Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us.