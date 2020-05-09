The individual, in their 50s, is believed to have had other underlying health conditions.

A Polk County resident has died from the COVID-19 virus. It’s the county’s first recorded death from the virus. Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese made the announcement on Saturday after the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the death and its relation to the virus. The person was in their 50s and it’s believed, Reese said, the deceased individual had underlying health conditions.

As of Saturday, Polk County has 48 total cases with ages ranging from under 1 year to late 60s. The individuals’ average age is 38 and two individuals have been hospitalized. Thirty people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who has died,” Reese said. “We were certainly aware of the likeliness to see COVID-19 related deaths in Polk County, but it is still heartbreaking when confirmed. We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones. As COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities, we must all do our part to keep those around us safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19. At Polk County Public Health, we are all doing our best to ensure accurate information is provided to the public as we continue to address the very real needs to protect the health of people in our community.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has extended the stay at home order to May 18. Reese said it is crucial that Minnesotans and Polk County residents continue to follow the stay at home order to protect their neighbors and those around then that are most vulnerable.

“We know our inconveniences during this pandemic pale to those who lose loved ones or get sick. Polk County remains committed to the health and safety of our residents,” said Chuck Whiting, county administrator.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health on Facebook (@pcphealth), Instagram (@polkcountypublichealth) and Twitter (@HealthPolk) for local information. Polk County COVID-19 Response: https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/