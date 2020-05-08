Life goes on.

You have probably heard that dozens of times as friends, family members and maybe even complete strangers try to encourage you in times of sadness.

In the moment, no one wants to hear that.

I know I didn’t in August 2010 when my mom, Sandy, died.

It is hard to believe this coming August marks a decade of life that has gone on since she went to be with her Lord in heaven. This year also marks the 10th Mother’s Day holiday that I and my siblings have not been able to express our appreciation face to face with the woman who gave us birth and committed decades of her life raising up three children she prayed (I heard her doing this daily) would be followers of Jesus and did what was right.

I could tell you stories in the lives of my brother and sister when they did not live up to mom’s goals, and I know there were times when I would have tattled on them, but the reality is while I was pointing one finger at each of them, the rest of them would be pointing right back at me.

I sure wish Mom was still around for Mother’s Day. I really miss her a lot.

I know I am not alone in that, either.

My mom taught me so many lessons, not only with her words but through the way she lived her life. Mom was committed to her faith and her family. Those were always her priorities.

Mom taught me the importance of respecting life and to respect those who are older than me. To this day I have a hard time calling people who are older than me by their first name. (Just typing her name above was something hard for me to do, because there was no way I would have ever called her that.)

My mom helped develop my love for reading. I saw her reading all of the time, and so I knew that it was something to not only do as a way to learn but it could be something to enjoy. (The unhealthy collecting of books is something I developed all on my own.)

Reading and studying the Bible was her priority. Mom loved to hold what were known as Friendship Bible Coffee studies. The irony in that is I don’t ever remember my mom drinking coffee.

During my growing up years I always knew Mom would be there for me. When I got home from school she was always there. I frankly do not remember an afternoon when I would walk into our house when she was not waiting for us. I also recall that she seemed glad to see me when I got home - even if my room still needed to be cleaned.

I learned from my mom that liver, kidney beans and squash are gross. My mom was a great cook and made plenty of great meals in my life. Yet, there are times when even the most creative of people face uphill battles when working with inferior products.

Most importantly, she, and my dad, taught me to love Jesus. I always knew where they stood on this – not only in what they said but also how they lived their lives.

If I were to list all of the things I learned from my mom you would still be reading it when another decade of Mother’s Day holidays would have passed.

I know I did not tell her enough how much I appreciated her and what she did for me. She was sacrificial, loving, caring, faithful and so many more things.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. Even though this year might mean you can’t be with your mom because of current health circumstances, know that there have not been any instances where coronavirus has been spread by phone.

Also, dads, remember because the kids are not in school this year, there won’t be any gifts coming home. You are on your own. The good news is there is still time to get something done.

To all of you who are called Mom by someone (even at times when it seems you have heard it a million times in the past hour) I want to offer a heartfelt thanks.

Thank you for being a great example for your children and for helping to develop generations of successful people who will carry the baton into the future.

Happy Mother’s Day.