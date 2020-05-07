St. James Hall of Fame wrestlers Roger and Jeff Nelson are accepting "thinking of you" notes as they both battle cancer.

Roger, St. James High School class of 1964, was a co-captain and wrestled in the state individual tournament. He was a regional and district champ before coaching at the high school level in Virginia, Minnesota for 33 years, retiring in 2003. Roger was also a standout in hurdles for St. James track and field. Roger attended Worthington St. College and Bemidji State.

He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in August 2019. In January 2020, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma- cancer in the mouth. letters can be sent to Roger at 7230 Britt Bypass Britt, MN 55710.

Jeff Nelson graduated from St. James High School in 1973. He was a member of the state championship team in 1972, as also placed second individually before servicing the St. James area as a plumber. In November 2019, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. He recently celebrated his 65th birthday. Letters can be sent to Jeff at 70394 S. Long Lake Lane St. James, MN 56081.