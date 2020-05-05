Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s Foster Grandparent Program is another 2020 grant recipient from the United Way of Crookston. The program supports senior volunteers and allows for a meaningful impact on local students at Crookston High School, Highland Elementary, Washington Elementary, Our Saviors Lutheran School, East Grand Forks and Crookston Head Start and Fertile-Beltrami.



Here’s what Tri-Valley has to say about the Foster Grandparent program:



“The Foster Grandparent volunteers are welcomed in the classrooms to mentor and tutor students with special or exceptional needs in a small group or one on one to work towards and achieve academic success. The Volunteers become a staple in the educational environment and in the lives of many students by the relationships that are formed throughout the school year.



This volunteer opportunity provides many seniors with something to look forward to, a purpose and it provides them with a larger support system than they would normally have. There are countless stories of when the extended support was vital to the volunteers. One volunteer who is currently going through cancer treatment stated that going to school and being with the students has kept her going through all the ups and downs of treatment. Another volunteer celebrated her 90th Birthday with the school throwing her a party, with numerous past and current students creating a piece of artwork to celebrate the longtime volunteer. Another volunteer who has numerous health issues that limits mobility has found a way to connect with students through creating animated videos of students’ written stories to see their imagination come to life and this volunteer as said that he feels like these students bring him purpose. The support brought to both the volunteer and student is rooted deep and has a lasting impact.



The United Way Dollars impacts our program by helping ensure we are sending prepared volunteers into our local classrooms, that have gone through numerous background checks, are provided quality training and receive mileage reimbursement to and from their placement and so much more. The impact the United Way Dollars has on our program ensure that we can provide our volunteers and schools with the highest quality support to the lives of the individuals touched by the Foster Grandparent Program.



The Tri-Valley Staff and volunteers would like to thank the hardworking United Way Board for there continued support and a heartfelt Thank You to the many people that support our local United Way with their valued dollars.”