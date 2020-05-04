A neighborhood parade was held May 1 to celebrate May Day, 2020 high school seniors, and the spring season.

Participants with decorated vehicles, which also included four fire trucks from the Crookston Fire Department, paraded around Crookston’s six wards Friday evening to spread cheer.

Organizer Diane Seddon, who works at the Villa St. Vincent, said she was happy with the amount of people outside in their neighborhoods and that the Villa decorated their grounds with signs and some residents were able to get outdoors to smile and wave at the parade participants.