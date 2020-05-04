Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for March are Martina Nienhaus and Owen Braun. Officers of the month are Kalli Christensen and Isaac Huiras.

Martina Nienhaus is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. She joined FFA because agriculture has always been a big part of her family’s life, her brother Kolten was in FFA, and she liked agriculture and wanted to learn more about it. Martina has several SAEs, including: working at Carl’s Corner making pizzas, replenishing the salad bar, frying chicken, and washing dishes; working at Preferred Capital Management changing air filters in hog barns, completing filter testing, training new workers, and repairing barn necessities; and working at Schwartz Farms processing and observing farrowing, weaning, and breeding, as well as daily chores and health checks.

Martina’s favorite FFA activity is the Summer Ag. Tour. Martina was on the Poultry CDE team which made it all the way to nationals. She enjoyed learning about all of the different parts to the poultry contest and her teammates. By being in FFA and Ag. class, Martina has learned to be a better public speaker and gained leadership skills. She is also more open to trying new things since being in FFA. Martina is most proud of earning the Phoenix Award and her State FFA Degree, as well as 1st place Individual at the Region Poultry Contest and 1st Place Team at State for Poultry. Martina would like to earn her American FFA Degree in the future.

Owen Braun is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. He joined FFA because he likes farming and Ag. classes and he wanted to be on the trapshooting team. Owen has a three-part SAE, including working on his family farm and with his dad’s trucking business; working at Miller Sellner changing oil in skid loaders, washing equipment, and other tasks; and working at Del Monte last summer operating the cart for pea harvest.

Owen’s favorite FFA activities are the Animal Carnival, State FFA Convention, and driving his tractor to school during FFA Week. Owen is part of two CDE teams — the Soils Team and Trapshooting. He enjoys going to the competitions and being with his friends on the teams. He has learned many things in Ag. Classes and FFA including how to weld, how to judge soils, and how to trouble shoot and problem solve. The award that Owen is the most proud of is earning his State FFA Degree. He will be honored with this degree in an online celebration during the Virtural Minnesota State FFA Convention, May 19-21.

Kalli Christensen is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. She joined FFA because there were a lot of older students promoting it and because her whole family was in FFA. Kalli’s SAE in Ag. Services is working in the office at Christensen Farms, where she is based in the Supply Chain department. She has also worked with Maintenance and Repair department as well as the Feed Department for project analysis and development.

Kalli is a Vice President for the FFA Chapter. She likes the variety of responsibilities and feels it has been an honorable leadership position where she supports other officers and members and is helping to leave a good legacy for future members.

Kalli’s favorite FFA activities are ones where she gets to work directly with animals, like the Animal Carnival, County Fair Kiddy Barn, and State Fair Oink Booth. She has learned many things in Ag. Classes and FFA including: learning bits of info she didn’t know she didn’t know and the value of opportunity and community that FFA provides. She has also loved seeing how so many people have different talents and so much to give, as well as seeing how everyone’s potential is brought out through Ag. and FFA. Kalli is most proud of earning her State FFA Degree, earning 1st place at Regions and 2nd place at State for her Ag. Services Proficiency, and Runner-up for Region VI Star in Agribusiness.

Isaac Huiras is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because some friends got him into it. Once he joined, he was so impressed that there were so many opportunities he could take advantage of and that there truly is something for everyone in FFA! Isaac’s SAE is working with his dad in the hog barns where he loads and unloads hogs, cleans barns, and other tasks. He says the best part of this SAE is that he gets to work with his dad.

Isaac is also a Vice President for the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter. He loves this responsibility and feels good about representing Sleepy Eye and our chapter, as well as how FFA is such a big part of this town.

Isaac’s CDE is Milk Quality. This was his first year of doing this team and he loved it. Isaac says his team is amazing and he enjoyed the fun practices, his teammates, and his coach. His favorite FFA activities are Chapter Theme Meetings, State FFA Convention, and Timberland Leadership Camp. By being in FFA and Ag. class, Isaac has learned the opportunities through FFA and agriculture are endless. He is looking forward to coming back to say hi to everyone after graduating, because once you are in the FFA family, you are always in the FFA family. Isaac is most proud of earning 1st Place Team at Regions for Milk Quality and his State FFA Degree, as well as being a Chapter and Region FFA Officer.