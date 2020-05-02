Ross Nachreiner, Redwood Falls parks and recreation director, admitted lots of people are asking questions about what is going to be happening as it relates to everything from the aquatic center to youth and adult programs in the coming months.

While some decisions have been made, Nachreiner told the Redwood Falls city council at its April 21 meeting in other areas the department is playing the waiting game as it seeks guidance from leadership at the state level.

According to Nachreiner, the parks and recreation department has suspended all of its youth and adult leagues and its programs until June 1 at the earliest. Currently, the Redwood Falls Aquatic Center is scheduled to open June 5. Whether that date will still be observed or not is still going to be determined.

There are other cities which have closed parks and other amenities already for the summer. Nachreiner said he does not want to make that decision until it is necessary.

Nachreiner said limitations will likely have to be established, but he added they are waiting for added guidance before implementing any of those types of plans. When it comes to Ramsey Park, one of the biggest areas of concern is the campground, and Nachreiner said that area is closed until May 4, which means some reservations had to be cancelled.

The Ramsey park bathrooms are open, but signs have been put up reminding visitors of the importance of social distancing.

Decisions about the summer will have to be made soon, Nachreiner said, as planning, hiring and any announcements need to be made to allow plenty of time to adjust.