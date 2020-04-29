Leonard Carl Johanson was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in Montevideo, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 89. Len was a unique individual who was always a pleasure to be around. At 6'-1”, Len was lean, handsome and easy going. He was a great conversationalist who respected all views and always found a way to spread his knowledge and help others without being offensive. Len was a talented golfer who learned to golf at an early age.

Len is preceded in death by his wife Solveig. He is survived by his sister Charlotte (Ellie) and (Jim) Gisriel; his daughter Lisa (Dennis) Tucker; and his three grandchildren Jenna, Olivia and Shane Tucker.

Len graduated from Hamline University in 1952, and at the age of 22 served in the Army during The Korean War. After the war Len attended Benson College in Minnesota where he met the love of his life, Solveig Halvorson. Len received a Masters in Art from the U. of Colorado, Boulder in 1957 and married Solveig soon after. Their daughter Lisa was born in Boulder in 1958, and the family moved to Phoenix Ariz. Len worked for 23 years at Glendale Community College as an Art History and Design Professor before retiring in 1988. Len and Solveig loved traveling the world together. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was best known as a creative and passionate artist. His art was his life as he created over 900 pieces throughout his lifetime. His home and his daughter's home are his galleries. His art can be viewed on his website lenjohanson.com

Len is dearly missed.