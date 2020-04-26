It was nearly 17 years ago when the Wabasso baseball team earned a fifth-place finish at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Rabbits finished 19-7 overall, topping Murray County Central 9-0 in the Section 3A title game to advance on to state.

Justin Frank got the win, going the distance on a five-hitter, walking just two and striking out seven in the victory. Dan Mathiowetz blasted a two-run home run, and Josh Gronli, Alex Plotz and Frank each had two hits.

At state, the Rabbits got involved in a classic in their debut against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Leading 5-4 with two outs in the bottom half of the eighth, a dropped pop-up in foul territory allowed HL-W-W new life, and they would string together three straight two-out hits to win the game.

Gronli finished 3-for-5 with two RBI, David Riley was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Nate Baune went 2-for-4, Matt Samyn tripled and Keith Baune and Anthony Rohlik both doubled.

The Rabbits would respond with two straight wins after the tough loss, topping Royalton 5-1 and Chatfield 11-2. Frank pitched a beauty in the win over Royalton allowing just three hits and striking out three. Plotz had a two-run single and Keith Baune doubled in a run.

In the win over Chatfield, Samyn went the distance to get the win striking out five. Riley doubled and had three RBI, Mathiowetz tripled and had two RBI and Gronli was 2-for-3 with an RBI.