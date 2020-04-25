50 years ago

April 1970

• When crews were demolishing the late Emma Mueller’s house just east of the Redwood County courthouse, they were able to confirm a local legend was true. It turned out an upright piano really had fallen through the rotten floorboards of the first story and landed in the basement several years earlier. It was still there, underneath the hole in the floor above.

• The North Redwood school board decided to close the nearly-century-old school and dissolve the district at the end of the 1969-70 school year.

• As the final exterior brick work was being finished, the new addition to the Redwood County courthouse was still on schedule to be opened for business May 15.

• Clem Hillig, owner of Clem’s Jewelry and Gifts in downtown Redwood Falls, was presented with a plaque from the Minnesota Retail Jeweler’s Association for his 50 years membership.

• The Redwood Falls High School FFA chapter planted a ponderosa pine at the Redwood Catholic School for the first Earth Day, while elementary-school students in Morgan, Morton and Wabasso cleaned ditches beside roads.

• It was grass fire season. The Redwood Falls Fire Department put out three Sunday afternoon alone.

25 years ago

April 1995

• Redwood Area School District Superintendent Rick Ellingworth told the school board of a plan to get the district logged onto the Internet as soon as the next month, for a sign up fee of $3,000 and $100 per month afterward.

• Randy Liebl of North Redwood, along with his Air Force unit, participated in the rescue and clean-up of the aftermath of the federal building bombing in Oklahoma City.

• Lamberton historical society members announced their plan to reopen the old blacksmith’s shop as a museum.

• RVMS eighth graders turned science teacher David Norman’s classroom into a papier-mache and construction paper rainforest to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Earth Day.

10 years ago

April 2010

• Ken Hammerschmidt donated a 70-year-old antique Army bugle to Redwood Falls Boy Scout Troop 97.

• The Redwood County Veterans Service Office introduced its new bus to transport veterans to area hospitals.

• Gary Dahms officially announced his intention to run for Minnesota Senate District 21.