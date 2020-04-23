Since the COVID-19 outbreak, District 1 Representative Jim Hagedorn has been working hard in Washington to ensure the safety and financial security of southern Minnesotans.

"In southern Minnesota, we've had personal protection equipment that was sparse," said Hagedorn. "So we would ask our people to consider selling it to our friends or in some cases, you hope Bedford (Industries) over in Worthington gets FDA approval to get face shields."

Hagedorn has also been working on a trio of packages to fund test equipment and to give relief to those who required leave from work or to care for family members, and giving money directly to the American people through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The fourth bill, which Hagedorn traveled to Washington to vote on Wednesday, proposed an upgrade to the Paycheck Protection Program to include $60 million towards small banks and institutions.

The prior Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses has already run out of funds.

The bill also includes $100 billion towards hospitals.

"I've written to Secretary (Alex) Azar at AHS to make sure that the majority of that money goes to our rural hospitals."

The same package includes $16 billion for agriculture. The bill, however, was planned to hold an extra $20-$30 billion. The Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and President Trump recently put out a policy to give payment to farmers up front.

"It won't be enough to sustain them but hopefully it's enough to give them a little bit of a lifeline. There's got to be more to come in that area.

"Most farmers are hurting, but none more than the livestock producers."

Hagedorn is working directly with Perdue to work on a plan to help livestock markets.

"My proposal would use a market-based risk-management tool to have a point before the coronavirus pause of the economy occurred and the restaurants were shut down, and base that off of 3-5 years of production statistics. From that point forward, as hog farmers for instance sold into that market, the distance would be made up."

As of now, hog farmers are losing around $40 per hog.

With demands for hogs and livestock free-falling, a push to get those hogs out to food pantries and shelters has been started.

The outbreak came at a crushing time for farmers. The administration had recently passed the United States-Mexico Free Trade Agreement. Agreements with China and Japan were also on the way. The agricultural community was anticipating a good growing season as well.

"Farmers were just getting optimistic when this stuff hit. We don't want them to go out of business because this is no fault of their own."

Hagedorn has also worked with U.S. Embassies and the state department to bring Minnesotans abroad back to the states— particularly from Peru, Honduras, and Columbia.

"First it was just finding out about where people were. People go travel and you never think you're going to be in a spot where you have to contact the embassy and if you really have problems you have to contact your member of Congress. As we started learning of cases where people were kind of trapped because the airports were closed behind them and they couldn't get back home then we got involved."

The state department has brought back 40,000 Americans, including approximately 15 in the district.

Hagedorn has also brought up concerns over the shutdown of the hospitals and clinics around the state in preparation for a coronavirus surge. Projections from the state department of health were "grossly pessimistic" says Hagedorn.

"They need to re-strategize and find a way to get people back into our hospitals and our clinics to be examined by doctors. I'm concerned that there are lots of people who have been neglected medical care here these last 30 or more days— and it's continuing."



"Once people no longer fear this, we'll be back to normal. We're not going to live in fear for the rest of our lives."

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 2,470 cases of coronavirus in Minnesota and 143 deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health website.