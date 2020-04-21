Even as the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, goods and services are still in supply. At Runge Trucking in St. James, the transportation company is doing its part to make sure those goods are being delivered securely and safely.

"We've seen our freight slow down a little bit obviously with some businesses closed and no longer working due to the shutdown," said Mark Runge.

Even with the slight decrease due to closed businesses and a small seasonal slowdown, Runge Trucking is still transporting goods across Minnesota.

Runge noted that his drivers are taking precautions, wearing gloves while in the truck. Transactions with drivers are now being done primarily through the phone. Trucks and trailers are being washed more frequently.

"We're taking it pretty cautiously and I think everybody should. We're doing everything we can to keep ourselves safe."

Customers who stop in to get parts are now emailing or calling for the most part.

Drivers for Runge Trucking are facing some challenges on the road.

"Drivers are having a harder time finding places to eat," said Runge. "When they fill up the gas tanks they have to put gloves on and when they go into the truck stops too."

Food has to be called into Drivers also have their own thermoses, which are no longer allowed into stores to fill up on coffee.

Drivers can also be at a high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. Many rest stops and truck stops remain open to the public, even though car and truck traffic has been cut short.

Due to restaurants and other businesses closing, truck drivers are seeing a decline in stops while on the road.

So far, Runge has not seen a major change in supply and demand in what the company ships. Plastic, paper, and agricultural supplies are still in demand with no real change in need.

"That might all change because it's only been a week and a half since the national shutdown. We haven't' seen it yet but I'm thinking that if this continues on much longer our orders will probably get shorter too."