This is the largest jump the county has seen in one day.

Polk County Public Health has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of 13 additional lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total Polk County cases to 16.

This is the largest jump in one day Polk County has seen.

Of the 13 individuals, 4 individuals are in their 20’s, 5 individuals are in their 30’s, 1 individual is in their 40’s, 1 individual is in their 50’s, 1 individual is in their 60’s and 1 individual is in their 70’s.

This is an open investigation with MDH and no other information is available at this time.

“These numbers indicate the continued need for everyone, of all ages, to limit your time and keep space between yourself and other people outside your home.” said Sarah Reese, Polk County Public Health Director. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health on Facebook (@pcphealth), Instagram (@polkcountypublichealth) and Twitter (@HealthPolk) for local information. Polk County Covid-19 Response: https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/

Polk County Sheriff's Office/Emergency Management