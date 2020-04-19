Minnesota Department of Health confirms in Sunday update.

The Minnesota Department of Health's "Situational Update" for Sunday, April 19, 2020 indicates that Polk County has its third lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. No other information is available as of this moment.

Here is a snapshot of Sunday's update:

Minnesota Department of Health Situation Update

❇️ Positive: 2,356

❇️ Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 1,160

❇️ Deaths: 134

❇️ Total approximate number of completed tests: 45,716

❇️ Approx. number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 10,104

❇️ Approx. number of completed tests from external laboratories: 35,612

❇️ Total cases requiring hospitalization: 574

❇️ Hospitalized as of today: 228

❇️ Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 116

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Totals reflect only the results from laboratory testing. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.