Minnesota Department of Health confirms in Sunday update.
The Minnesota Department of Health's "Situational Update" for Sunday, April 19, 2020 indicates that Polk County has its third lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. No other information is available as of this moment.
Here is a snapshot of Sunday's update:
Minnesota Department of Health Situation Update
❇️ Positive: 2,356
❇️ Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 1,160
❇️ Deaths: 134
❇️ Total approximate number of completed tests: 45,716
❇️ Approx. number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 10,104
❇️ Approx. number of completed tests from external laboratories: 35,612
❇️ Total cases requiring hospitalization: 574
❇️ Hospitalized as of today: 228
❇️ Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 116
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Totals reflect only the results from laboratory testing. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.