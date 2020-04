Kia and Jaxsen posed by the Easter Snow Bunny they helped their dad, Mike Suess, make Sunday afternoon.

Kia and Jaxsen posed by the Easter Snow Bunny they helped their dad, Mike Suess, make Sunday afternoon. Well, anyway they helped him until they got cold and wet — then, said Mike, “I finished a few details on my own.” (Anybody surprised? It does look like a Mike Suess project — go big or go home.)