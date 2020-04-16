He says he's advised staff to extend distance learning

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson tells the Times that, in his view, there is a 99.9% chance that students, teachers and staff continue distance learning through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

He stresses that this is only his opinion and not based on fact.

Olson said he emailed staff on Wednesday advising them to prepare distance learning lessons through May 8 so the public schools will be ready if/when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recommends that distance learning continue beyond May 1. Olson said he’s expecting word from Walz by April 29 at the latest on how May will play out for school districts across the state that he ordered be shuttered last month when the COVID-19 pandemic began to really take hold.

Even if distance learning continues through the last month of the school year, Olson said he expects the school year calendar to play out as initially planned when the 2019-20 school year calendar was established. The Times asked Olson about that upon word that the school board in Sleepy Eye, Minn. voted this week to end the school year early, on May 15, in that district.

Olson said he “certainly” would not recommend that the school year end early in Crookston Public Schools.