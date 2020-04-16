Thank you to the people who are staying home, especially those who are not able to work during this time.

I’ve been trying to spread the word (on Facebook, anyway) about what Governor Walz did on Monday. I’ve seen too many alarmist comments, too many people who think he extended the stay at home order until May 13.

Governor Walz did not extend the stay at home order. He extended the Peacetime Emergency declaration because it is only active for 30 days at a time. Our City Council took the same action Tuesday night.

The emergency declaration gives the governor (and the city) the authority to make decisions to protect the health and safety of citizens. It allows Gov. Walz to make executive orders — such as the stay at home order. Another example of his executive orders was to expedite state unemployment insurance benefits.

I listen to Gov. Walz speak every day. He clearly expresses that he wants to get people back to work. He says this time is needed to allow our health systems to attain the proper supplies and equipment to care for those who will become very ill from the virus. I believe him.

As a society, we have been thanking all the essential workers who keep us safe, sell us food and medicine, and care for our loved ones. We should thank them.

Also, thank you to those who are not able to work; who are frightened for their livelihoods. There is hope that you will soon be back to work.