Diane Viola Goar, 107 of Montevideo died Saturday April 11, 2020, at Luther Haven.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Diane was born April 30, 1912, to Herman and Hulda (Abraham) Jaeck on the farm in Tyro Township near Boyd. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1929, as the class valedictorian. Diane won a scholarship to nursing school but had to turn it down because her family couldn't afford the cost to send her to college. Diane moved to Montevideo and was working at Ed's Café when she met Lloyd Goar, who worked at Stampson's Café. Lloyd and Diane were married Dec. 8, 1935. They owned and operated the Black and White Café during the late 1930s and early 1940s. Diane became a stay-at-home mother after the birth of her three children: Marilyn, Douglas, and Bradford.

Diane was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church since 1936 and had a strong faith in the Lord. Her hobbies included the piano, crochet and knitting, photography and golf.

Diane is survived by two sons, Douglas (and Claudea), of Pensacola, Fla. and Bradford of Montevideo; five grandchildren, Kristen Drapac, Gregory (Sheri) Goar, Kathryn Goar, Jennifer Goar, Joseph (and Stacey) Goar; six great- grandchildren, Emerson Drapac, Anderson Drapac, Keaton Goar, Alaina Goar, Hudson Goar, and Winston Goar as well as extended family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Lloyd; daughter, Marilyn; brother, Harold Jaeck, and sisters, Evelyn Barton, Ruth Fitzner, Elvera Lee and Marjorie Hanson.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements.