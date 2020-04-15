Governor Tim Walz recently announced an extension of Minnesota's peacetime emergency in the state for 30 days. The extension now continues through May 13.

A peacetime emergency allows Minnesota to continue many of the public health and economic relief measures it has implemented to help Minnesotans weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Minnesota's actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” said Gov. Walz. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”

Minnesota's peacetime emergency has allowed Minnesota to take strong steps to combat COVID-19, including:

• Enhanced protections for veterans in our veterans homes

• Activation of the National Guard to assist in relief efforts

• Measures to preserve personal protective equipment

• Efforts to provide economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic

• Regulatory changes allowing our state agencies and licensing boards to ensure fast relief to Minnesotan

• An order directing Minnesotans to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus

A new food emergency resources page is available on Minnesota's COVID-19 Website at mn.gov/dhs/food-emergency/. The people of Minnesota are here to help communities during these difficult times. There are many resources in communities that can help.

Governor Walz also responded to a troubling spike in traffic fatalities due to speeding and reckless driving, urging Minnesotans to follow traffic rules and to drive safely, even though there are fewer cars on the road.

The governor is also keeping a close eye on state spending. He announced a state hiring freeze and pay cuts for himself and members of his cabinet. Minnesota will receive an updated budget projection in early May to get a better understanding of COVID-19's impact on the state's finances.

