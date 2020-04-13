There's a link on the City of Crookston website. If you'd like to participate in the open forum, you can call in.

Due to social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited at the Crookston City Council and Ways & Means Committee meetings in the city hall council chambers beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.

But if you want to participate in the meeting while not actually being there, you have two options.

First, if you want to speak during the open forum at the start of the council meeting, you’re asked to call 281-4515 in order to do so.

Second, if you’d like to listen to a live audiostream, a link has been established at the City of Crookston website. Visit https://ckn.mn/listen to do so.

If you’re planning to attend the meeting in person, city hall doors will open at 6:30 p.m.