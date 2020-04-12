Northside students Abigail Meyer and Alex Medrano will have their 90-Second Newbery films shown at the 2020 90-Second Newbery Film Festival: Homebound Version in April.

Both films were reviewed by James Kennedy from the 90-Second Newbery. The students have been working on their projects since the fall when Kennedy visited the school.

"I just thought the project was for the author [Kennedy] and his website," said Meyer, who is in third grade. "I didn't know lots of people would get to see it. I feel kind of proud of myself that so many people will see my work." Abigail's mother, Nicole, works as a 4th-grade teacher at Northside. "As Abigail's mom, we are super proud of her hard work. She really wanted a friend or two to do the project with her, unfortunately, that never worked out. Abigail has a teacher for a mom so she had a little more pressure to get it done. I wanted her to see how much fun it could be. I also wanted other kids to see that anyone can do the project." Alex Medrano is part of Mariah Krusemark's 4th-grade class. "Alex worked really hard on this project, so it’s exciting that he’s getting some recognition for it," said Krusemark. There were over 500 submissions for the film festival.

The screening, instead of being held in Minneapolis, will be live-streamed on April 25th at 3:00 p.m.

To watch the screenings, go to http://jameskennedy.com/the-minnesota-2020-90-second-newbery-film-festival-homebound-version/.

To view Kennedy's reviews, go to https://90secondnewbery.com/post/613717808843472896/last-stop-on-market-street-by-matthew-de-la-pe%C3%B1a or https://90secondnewbery.com/post/613717704308834304/doctor-desoto-by-william-steig-1983-newbery-honor.