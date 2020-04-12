While most weather predictions indicated that there would be some snow that fell over night April 11 and during the morning hours of Easter, it was likely still a surprise when the sun came up and several inches of snow fell throughout the area.

Reports indicate more than five inches had fallen across much of Minnesota.

After a first snow like this one, when the heavy wet snow settles, the pictures it creates are pretty unique, such as the one above. See more photos from the Easter weekend snow below under "Photos."

If you have any snow photos you would like to share, send them to tkrause@redwoodfallsgazette.com.