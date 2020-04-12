Heinrichs, a 2019 graduate of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s started in 18 games for the Falcons. The freshman averaged 6.9 points per game while tallying an average of 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 30% from three-point range and was named University of Wisconsin-River Falls' Newcomer of the Year with potential for more in her collegiate career.

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls announced their team awards via Twitter last week. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a normal awards banquet was not held.

Heinrichs, a 2019 graduate of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s started in 18 games for the Falcons. The freshman averaged 6.9 points per game while tallying an average of 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 30% from three-point range.

Cassie also led the team in scoring in the second half in the Falcons’ season finale against University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Heinrichs will be relied upon to improve off of her freshman season as the Falcons graduate four seniors from this season.