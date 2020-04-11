Eight St. Mary's students were looking forward to presenting their projects at the State Science Fair.

Eight St. Mary’s students were looking forward to presenting their science projects at the 83rd annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair, that was to be held at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park March 26-28. Instead they participated in a virtual science fair.

In response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Minnesota Academy of Science (MAS) asked students to participate by uploading videos of themselves in front of their presentation boards to discuss their research. STEM professionals served as judges and reviewed the student videos and abstracts to provide feedback and determine the award winners.

Science teacher, Patti Braulick. worked with the students to record the videos of their project presentations.

“We only had two days to record their videos and audio, edit them and get them sent off,” said Braulick. “On April 1 we were able to watch an online presentation of the awards. Each of our entrants was awarded a medal and certificate for presenting at the state level.”

In addition, freshmen, Liz Schwint and Annika Nosbush, won two awards for their project: “The Effects of Tillage Depth on the Transmission of Nitrates Through Soil Macropores.” They received the Association for Women Geoscientists’ award for Geoscience Excellence; and the Graduate Women in Science Award for ninth grade entrants.

The other students entered in the state science fair were seventh graders George Schwint, Maria Schwartz, and Lyndsey Sellner; eighth grader Noah Simonsen; and sophomores Sophie Kyllonen and Natalie Marti.