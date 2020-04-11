As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the country and into Watonwan County, local law enforcement and medical services are continuing their services to anyone in need.

The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office is still responding to calls and taking extra caution both on call and in the office.

"The biggest change that has taken place is that we are practicing social distancing," said county sheriff Jared Bergeman. "Now Instead of meeting with everyone in person, we are taking more reports over the phone for many of the simple calls for service."

Bergeman has noticed a decrease in calls and traffic stops due to the lack of traffic throughout the community.

"We are still taking all calls for service we are just taking more calls over the phone and only doing in-person interviews when needed," said Bergeman. "If the interview can be conducted at the reporting parties' residence we advised the deputies to conduct them outside of the residence over the hood of the patrol vehicle to keep social distancing."

Bergeman also noted there are no visits allowed at the county jail. Responses to medicals are limited unless requested.

"As time changes, this is a very dynamic time for law enforcement, emergency responders, and everyone in the county at this time. I would like the people of Watonwan County to know that we are still here for you 24-hours a day, providing them the service that they deserve and expect of us. I don’t know when this is going to end but we need to stand fast and follow through with what the experts and our government recommend."

The St. James Police Department has also altered the way they are responding to service calls.

"With the threat of COVID-19, we have modified the day to work duties because of COVID-19," said Rick Eisfeld. "The officers start their shift by cleaning and wiping down their work stations and squad cars. We are conducting as many conversations as possible over the phone rather than having a face to face conversation."

Eisfeld also noted a decrease in call and traffic and changes in routine when responding to calls.

"We have changed our response to calls. Dispatch has been directed to ask new questions about anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. We are trying to limit having to go into people’s residence, we are asking them to stand outside to speak with us. We are using phone interviews to gather as much information as we can rather than drive to someone’s house and speak with them in person."

The St. James Fire Department has not received any calls in the last month according to fire chief Brad Orvis. Firefighters are still well equipped with gloves, masks, and other protective gear if a call comes through.

The St. James EMS staff, however, is still receiving calls.

"We're gowning up, gloving up, and masking up every call," said Mark Nielsen. "We just don’t know what we’re going to get called to and were not taking anything for granted. We're also using eye protection such as safety glasses."

St. James EMS has not responded to any COVID-19 calls but has responded to regular flu and pneumonia calls.

"We are fully staffed," said Nielsen. "We have a crew that's really stepping up and putting in the extra time. It’s nice to see everyone stepping up and taking their turn."

The St. James and Watonwan County emergency services will continue to serve the community as the coronavirus continues to affect those in the area.