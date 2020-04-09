Gov. Tim Walz announced April 8 that the Stay Home Order has been extended until May 4, 2020 in order to continue Minnesota’s success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” said Walz. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change."

The governor’s order to stay home is forecasted to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19, pushing out the peak of the disease and allowing the state to continue key preparations for the pandemic.

These preparations include building new hospital capacity and buying ventilators and masks, planning for how to protect those most at risk, expanding testing and freeing up time for health care giants like the Mayo Clinic to develop critical treatments for the virus.

The Stay Home Order is now extended to 11:59 p.m. May 3, 2020.

Under the extended order, Minnesotans may leave their residences only to perform any of the following activities, and while doing so, they should practice social distancing:

• Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations.

• Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.

• Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.

• Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline or carry-out.

• Essential intrastate and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.

• Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend or pet in another household.

• Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.

• Moving or relocation, such as moving to a new home or place of residence.

• Voting, including all local and state elections.

• Funerals, providing that no more than 10 attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.

• Tribal activities and lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.

Updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota are available at mn.gov/covid19/.

