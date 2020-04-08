Submitted

Wednesday

Apr 8, 2020 at 9:22 AM


Those honored in Polk County include Beltrami - Eia Farms, 1904, Beltrami - Page Farm, 1920, Beltrami - Rolland B Hamre Inc., 1920, Beltrami - Walters Farm, 1912, Crookston - Letnes Farms, 1891, Fertile - Larson Brothers Farming, 1884, Gully - Travis and Tracy Carlson, 1902

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 154 Minnesota farms as 2020 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
 
2020 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:
 
Aitkin

     Aitkin - Flat Rock Farm, 1920
     Finlayson - Chelsey Brook Acres, 1907

Becker

     Menahga - The Chester Tangen Farm, 1919
     Park Rapids - Rixen, 1919       

Beltrami

     Bemidji - Kimmes Family, 1917
     Puposky - Mistic Family Trust - Frank J. Mistic, Jr. and Diana D. Mistic, 1920       

Benton

     Foley - Hess Farms, 1900
     Foley - The Latterell Farm, 1919

Big Stone

     Correll - Larson Family Farm, 1918

Blue Earth                               

      Mapleton - Treanor Farm, 1918

Brown

     New Ulm - Milford East, 1872
     Sleepy Eye - Berkner Farms, 1920
     St. James - KJH Hanson Farm, 1887

Carlton

     Cloquet - Aho Farms, 1917
     Holyoke - Fabrello Family Farm, 1919

Cass

     Pequot Lakes - Hoefs' Rock House Ranch, 1911

Chippewa
     Maynard - The Gosseling Farm, 1892
     Maynard - Michael L. Arends, 1919
     Montevideo - Ellingson Family Farm, 1908

Chisago

     Lindstrom - Maple Hill Farm, 1920
     North Branch - Hay Creek Farm, 1920

Clay

     Hawley - Keith and Lori Aakre, 1883

Clearwater

     Gonvick - Johnson Operation, 1909

Cottonwood

     Jeffers - Schoper Farm, 1919
     Lamberton - Hubert Farm, 1916
     Revere - Peder Enstad Homestead, 1871

Dakota

     Cannon Falls - McCoy Farms, 1913
     Hastings - The Leifeld Farm, 1871

Dodge

     Mantorville - Schleeter Family Farm, 1912

Douglas

     Alexandria - Chermak, 1888
     Alexandria - Johnson, 1913
     Parkers Prairie - Hart Farm, 1919

Faribault

     Blue Earth - Guckeen/Murphy, 1885
     Frost -  Claire and Diane Olson, 1920

Fillmore                                   

     Preston - Clint and Marlene Peterson Farm, 1916

Freeborn

     Alden - Jacobs, 1920
     Ellendale - D&P Farr Farm, 1919
     Glenville - Arlo L. and Julie D. Wallin – Wallin Farms, 1919
     Hartland - The Madson Farm, 1903

Goodhue

     Goodhue - Dicke Family Farm, 1920
     Goodhue - Richard Ryan Family, 1863
     Elbow Lake - James K. and Charlene Nelson, 1915
     Herman - Itzen Family Farm, 1902

Houston

     Caledonia - Evergreen Stock Farm, 1918
     Caledonia - Molling Family Farm, 1919
     Spring Grove - David Holten Family Farm, 1901

Isanti

     Cambridge - The Troolin Farmstead, 1908

Jackson

     Jackson - Vacura, 1919
     Lakefield  - Buresch Family Farm, 1920
     Lakefield  - Doug and Sue Pohlman, Kimberley and Brett Johnson, Elaine Pohlman, and Kenneth and Pat Pohlman, 1920                                                               

Kandiyohi

     Atwater - Person - Kelley, 1920
     Pennock - Thompson Family Farm, 1895       

Koochiching

     Littlefork - Lofgren Farm, 1904
     Littlefork - Rehn, 1914

Lac qui Parle

     Bellingham - Trygestad Family Farms, LLC, 1920

Lake of the Woods

     Williams - Olson Stock Farm, 1920

Le Sueur

     Le Center - Macho Farm, 1920
     Le Sueur - King Family Farm, 1920

Lincoln

     Ivanhoe - Tom and Cindy Frensko Family, 1920

Lyon

     Tyler - Bakker Farms, 1920

Mahnomen

     Fosston - Hans and Mary Nesvold Farm, 1919

Marshall

     Argyle - Tulibaski Brothers, 1919
     Strandquist - Hanson Farm, 1920
     Strandquist - Stusynski Farms, 1920

Martin

     Fairmont - Becker Farm, 1920
     Fairmont - Bill and Jim Bulfer, 1912
     Fairmont -  Bill and Jim Bulfer, 1920
     Fairmont - John Bulfer – Crowley Farm, 1904
     Truman - George Farm, 1898
     Welcome - Louis – Carl – Kristy Meyer Farm, 1919

McLeod

     Brownton - Zimmerman Farm, 1920
     Lester Prairie - Curtis and Debra Marks, 1920
     Lester Prairie - Francis Burch, 1919
     Stewart - The Maiers Family Farm, 1919       

Meeker

     Dassel - Dahlman, 1918
     Dassel - Lakewood Farm, 1907
     Dassel - Settergren Farm, 1919
     Grove City - Dean Stenberg, 1920       

Morrison                                 

     Pierz - Hebler’s KG Ranch, 1920

Mower

     Brownsdale  - Holst Farms, 1920
     LeRoy - McRoberts, 1920
     Lyle - Wilfred and Calista Murphy Family Farm, 1920

Murray

     Chandler - Strampe Farm, 1920
     Walnut Grove - Kassel Family Farm, 1911       

Nobles

     Lismore - Alma Voss Bullerman and Sons, 1919
     Lismore - DeGroot Farm, 1918
     Worthington - Gordon Family Farm, 1920
     Worthington - Robertson Farm, 1917

Norman

     Shelly - Svalestad and Swalstad Farm, 1889       

Olmsted

     Elgin - Kitzman Dairy, 1920
     Eyota - Darrel Mulholland Farm, 1917
     Rochester - Kuisle Korner, 1912
     Stewartville - Dux Farm, 1919

Otter Tail

     Erhard - Weiss Family Farm, 1898
     Perham - Dan Bucholz Family Farm, 1919
     Perham - Steuber Family Farm, 1920
     Pelican Rapids -  Ruud, 1919
     Vining - Aune – Wallevand, 1899
     Wadena - Roger and Pamela Heiden, 1919

Pennington

     Thief River Falls - Iverson Family Farmstead, 1920

Pipestone

     Edgerton - DeGroot – Walhof, 1918
     Pipestone - Bucher Farm, 1918

Polk

     Beltrami - Eia Farms, 1904
     Beltrami - Page Farm, 1920
     Beltrami - Rolland B Hamre Inc., 1920
     Beltrami - Walters Farm, 1912
     Crookston - Letnes Farms, 1891
     Fertile - Larson Brothers Farming, 1884
     Gully - Travis and Tracy Carlson, 1902

Pope

     Glenwood - Reichmann Homestead Farms, 1920
     Starbuck - The Rasmusen Family Farm, 1920

Redwood

     Clements - Nelsen Family Farm, 1918
     Lamberton - Steven and Euleen Christensen Farm, 1912
     Garden City - Michael and Mary Pankratz Family Farm, 1877
     Morgan - Schmidt Family Farm, 1920

Renville

     Fairfax - Jeffrey and Kari Jo Borth, 1920
     Franklin - Sherman Farm, 1920

Rice

     Faribault - Bauer, 1914
     Faribault - Bauer – East Prairie Farm, 1916
     Lonsdale - Pumper, 1906
     Lonsdale - Trnka’s, 1920
     Morristown - Schwichtenberg Farm, 1919

Rock

     Luverne - Swenson Farm, 1920       

Roseau

    Badger - Gerald Didrikson Farms, 1917

Scott

     Belle Plaine - Riesgraf – Bauer Farm, 1920

Sibley

     Buffalo Lake - The Binger Farm, 1919
     Gaylord - Larry and Debra Podratz Family Farm, 1919
     Gaylord - Spiering, Reinke, Paine, 1919

St. Louis

     Alborn - Polich Farm, 1919
     Wright - The Markkanen Farm, 1909

Stearns

     Albany - The Burg Family Farm, 1891
     Albany - Linn Family Farm, 1917
     Albany - Malley Family Farm, 1882
     St. Joseph - Kosel Family, 1865

Steele

     Owatonna - Wencl Farm, 1920

Stevens

     Alberta - Tollef Berger Farm, 1920

Swift

     Benson - Saunders Family Farm, 1919
     Benson - Dean and Shirley Evenson Family, 1920

Todd

     Bertha - Hartman Family, 1920
     Grey Eagle - Berscheit Farms LLC, 1919
     Long Prairie - Zastrow Farms, 1920
     Sauk Centre - Eltgroth, 1919

Wabasha

     Plainview - Welti Farm, 1915       

Waseca

     Janesville - Holmes Farm, 1919
     Janesville  - Nyquist Family Farm, 1920
     Waseca - Greg and Amanda Born, 1916
     Waseca -  Reinecke Farm, 1900       

Washington

     Hastings - Schneider Farm, 1919
     Stillwater - Alocra Dairy Inc., 1919

Wright

     Annandale - McDonald Farm, 1859
     Cokato - Dahlen Stockholm Land, 1909
     Cokato - Lundeen Farms, 1920

Yellow Medicine

     Canby - Hansen Farm, 1903
     Canby - Kraft Farm, 1920       
 
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.
 
About the Minnesota State Fair: The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2020 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 27 - Labor Day, Sept. 7.
 
Minnesota Farm Bureau representing Farmers • Families • Food is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureaus across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Agriculture in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support our efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, fbmn.org.