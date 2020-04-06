On April 1, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Renville County Road 1 and 760th Avenue approximately seven miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.

The caller reported the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi hauling grain.

Upon arrival at the scene, responders discovered that a collision had occurred between two vehicles, causing both vehicles to overturn.

The vehicles involved included a 2005 Town & Country van, which was occupied by the driver Bonita Durbin, 59, of Red-wood Falls and a 2014 Mack semi, occupied by its driver Justin Hegreberg, 37, of Spicer.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Town & Country van was traveling north on County Road 1, crossed over into the opposing lane of traffic and collided with the Mack semi which was traveling south on County Road 1.

Bonita Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hegreberg was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Danube Fire Department, Danube Medical Response Unit, Danube Police Department, Olivia Police Department, Olivia Ambulance Service, Renville Ambulance Service, the North Memorial Air Care helicopter and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

