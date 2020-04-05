The driver of the vehicle managed to get out and left the scene before authorities arrived.

On 04/05/2020, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of 225th St SE and 310th Ave SE in Chester Township. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the call by the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which initially received the report and dispatched Oklee first responders as well as Red Lake County deputies. While responding Polk County deputies learned that the vehicle was on its roof and partially submerged in water in a ditch.



Upon arrival the Oklee Fire Department assisted in removing the vehicle from the ditch and the driver was not located. Deputies investigated the accident and located foot tracks leading away from the scene. The Grand Forks County Dive Team was contacted and also began responding to this incident to attempt to locate the driver as it was not clear if the driver had left the scene or not. After some time, a Polk County sheriff’s deputy was advised that the driver had contacted a friend in Oklee, MN, and stated he was fine. Deputies interviewed the friend and then cancelled the search.



The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cody Lee Wendell, age 28, from Greenbush, MN. The crash is still under investigation at this time.



Also responding to this incident were the Oklee Fire Department, Oklee Ambulance, Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Forks County Dive Team.