On Monday night, the St. James school board cut their finalists from 12 down to six in a video meeting.

Each of the candidate's references responses was read to the board by Minnesota School Board Association member Lee Warne.

The MSBA recommended six candidates for the board.

The board held discussions over community ed involvement, prior superintendent experience, and budget experience.

The final six candidates are:

■ Chris Anderson, Superintendent, Woodbine, IA

■ Gwen Carman, Superintendent/Principal, Carlton, MN

■ Steve Heil, HS Principal, Delano, MN

■ Brad Johnson, K-8 Principal, Benson, MN

■ Daniel Ludvigson, Superintendent/Principal, Elgin-New Leipzig, Elgin ND

■ Michelle Mortensen, Superintendent, Renville County West, Renville, MN

The school board has scheduled internet interviews for the finalists beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3rd. and Saturday, April 4th at 9:45 a.m., streamed online through the school website. This change in process is because of the pandemic shutdown at the school.

If a few of the candidate interviews fall through, the board would entertain the idea of an interim superintendent.

All interviews are open to the public for viewing the live stream.