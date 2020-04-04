No town provided. Patient is in 30s and is isolated. PCPH says transmission is travel-related.

Polk County Public Health has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of the first lab confirmed case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Polk County. The patient in their 30’s is at home in isolation and being monitored by MDH. It is believed that the patient was likely exposed to COVID-19 while travelling internationally – and was not the result of community transmission.

“On behalf of Polk County Public Health, I’d like to extend our best wishes to the patient for a speedy and full recovery. While our first confirmed case in Polk County is travel related, we know other cases have been discovered in neighboring counties and that there is community spread occurring in Minnesota. The virus is quite possibly circulating in our communities as well.” said Sarah Reese, Polk County Public Health Director.

As of April 4th, Minnesota has had 865 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with approximately 25,423 tests completed. There have been 180 cases requiring hospitalization and 24 deaths.

Polk County Emergency Management and Polk County Public Health continues to stress the importance of following Minnesota’s Stay at Home order. As a reminder it means to avoid going out in public unless necessary, like to get groceries, medicine, or medical care – and to use social distancing when doing so.

As we all work together to slow the spread of this virus, Polk County Public Health urges everyone to continue following the preventative measures to protect yourself and others such as washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your cough and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home if you are sick.

If you are experiencing symptoms that you suspect are related to COVID-19, please call your local healthcare system.

Polk County Public Health is available to answer COVID-19 questions and connect Polk County residents to essential services by calling 218-281-3385, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health has a COVID-19 Hotline available by calling 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health on Facebook (@pcphealth), Instagram (@polkcountypublichealth) and Twitter (@HealthPolk) for local information.

CDC website - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

MDH website - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19):

https://www.health.state.mn.us/disea…/coronavirus/index.html

###