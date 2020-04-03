Still no confirmed cases in Polk County.

Here is the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 3:

Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Testing

Total approximate number of completed tests: 24,227

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,682

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 15,545

Minnesota Case Information

Total positive: 789

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 410

Deaths

Total deaths: 22

Hospitalization

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 156

Hospitalized as of today: 86

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 40

Gender

51% female, 49% male, 0% other

Accompanying images are from the MDH April 3 update.