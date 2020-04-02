I am fortunate to be able to work from home.

One piece of advice I hear or read quite often is to limit your time with social media and the news. Hmmm. I’m not there yet.

I listen to Minnesota Public Radio all day while I work. Later I start watching the news and my favorite cable news channel (surprise, it’s not Fox News.) Now, while I am listening to all this, I am also reading (probably a newspaper) or scrolling through Facebook.

I like to hear everything and I enjoy seeing funny things on Facebook. I don’t spend as much time reading serious stuff there — I already heard it all on the radio or TV!

I am working from home. I have my work station set up on a table in our sunroom, with a view out to the trees and birds and squirrels. It turns out to be a great office. It also turns out that I am much better at working from home than I thought I would be.

I had this worry that I would feel the pull of the napping couch (right next to my work station!) or spend time wandering around the house doing little tasks. But no, I sit at my “desk” and work, work, work, only stopping to get more coffee or go to the bathroom (it’s a vicious cycle) — just like at the office downtown.

If you have a news story that you think I should cover, please call me at 507-227-8458 and tell me about it. I can go out to take pictures and can do interviews over the phone and email, or in person from six feet away.

Downtown Sleepy Eye is quiet, with very few cars or people on the move. We are all doing this out of love for each other.

Now, here is my favorite joke that I found on Facebook: After years of wanting to thoroughly clean my house but lacking the time, this week I discovered that wasn’t the reason.