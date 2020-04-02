Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced his office is ready to enforce Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order that suspends evictions during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

A dedicated tenant eviction complaint form is available online for those tenants who believe their landlords are violating the order.

“This order protects families who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not an excuse not to pay rent. If you can pay, you should, but if you can’t because of the pandemic, you’re protected during the emergency. The order also protects all Minnesotans, because everyone’s health and safety is at risk if families are made homeless right now,” Ellison said. “I hope not to have to enforce this order, or to enforce it only sparingly. I hope all landlords rise to this moment and do right by people, but my office will use our full powers to enforce it and protect Minnesotans if any tenants are wrongly evicted during the emergency.”

The order suspends all residential tenant evictions, notices-to-vacate and writs of recovery during the peacetime emergency. It prohibits landlords from evicting residential tenants even if the tenant has not paid his or her rent, has violated the lease or even if their landlord has already filed an eviction action against them.

In addition to suspending evictions, landlords are also forbidden from terminating a residential tenant’s lease or in any other way telling tenants they have to move out during the peacetime emergency. Landlords who willfully violate the tenant protections are guilty of a misdemeanor.

