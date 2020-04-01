St. Mary's sixth grade Math Masters team competed at Bethany Lutheran College on Friday, March 13.

St. Mary's sixth grade Math Masters team competed at Bethany Lutheran College on Friday, March 13. Kiara Murphy placed 15th, and Tyler Mathiowetz placed 14th, out of 189 students in the fact drill. The team placed 13th out of 39 teams. These mathletes are coached by Wendy Owens. Team members, front from left: Kiara Murphy, Michael Balko, Tyler Mathiowetz, and Jack Windschitl. Back: Josie Helget, Ella Pollard, and Alex Bloedow.