Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the issues related to college loan debt in the U.S.

The good news for those who are paying on their current student loan debt is that the U.S. Department of Education has announced student loan relief.

Borrowers with federally held student loans will automatically have their interest rates set to 0 percent for a period of at least 60 days.

“These are anxious times, particularly for students and families whose educations, careers and lives have been disrupted,” said U.S. education secretary Betsy DeVos in a recent press release. “Right now, everyone should be focused on staying safe and healthy, not worrying about their student loan balance growing. I commend President Trump for his quick action on this issue, and I hope it provides meaningful help and peace of mind to those in need.”

There has been some discussion in this political season about making college free, but people like David Vikander, Southwest Minnesota State University financial aid office director, don’t think that is a good idea.

His suggestion would be to extend the current high-school program by two years, with those added years comparable to the first two years of college.

Then, he said, students could choose to further their education, but in those cases they would pay for all of their own college expenses.

Minnesota District 16 Sen. Gary Dahms said there have been bills related to college tuition floating around the state capitol in recent years.

“I believe students need to have some skin in the game,” said Dahms, adding he also thinks it is important for government loans to have a low interest rate, so it is not profiting from those who are trying to better themselves at the college level.

The reality is that more and more of today’s working population continues to pay their college loan debt longer into their life.

In fact, there are some who are still paying back loans after they retire.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has indicated that the number of borrowers over the age of 60 who are still paying for college loan debt has increased 20 percent in recent years.

That, said Jason Swanson, executive director of the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, becomes problematic for those in retirement who are on a fixed income.

In addition, he said those who are paying loans are not saving for any long-term care services.

Heather Vranicar and Ally Carlson, Redwood Area School District guidance counselors, said schools are also working to help students in other ways, such as offering more college-level classes, and in the Redwood Area School District, a new wing known as the Estebo Career Development and Training Center is offering even more programs that allow students to earn college credit for free while they are still in high school.

The district is working with Minnesota West Community and Technical College to offer CNA and TMA certification courses that help students who plan to pursue degrees in the medical field.

Vranicar added it is important for students to research their college options, especially as it relates to scholarships.

“Apply for everything you can,” said Vranicar, adding millions of dollars in scholarship money is not awarded every year simply because people don’t apply for it.

Carlson said it is important for students to connect with their guidance counselors, as they are a resource who can help them find ways to make college more affordable.

“We want to help,” said Carlson.

Vikander said more and more parents are not able to help their student pay for college, because they are still paying their own college loan debt.

Vikander added colleges like SMSU in Marshall offer an inexpensive option, as the average cost is $8,600 per year – in four years a students can earn a degree and pay less for it than a car.

“College is not supposed to be a burden,” said Vikander, adding it does not have to be with good planning.

