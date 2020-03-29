Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, all Renville County offices will be closed to the public.

The intent of this measure is to implement prevention and protection measures in response to the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, and to comply with the governor's "Stay at Home" order.



Employees will continue to be available to help the public via e-mail, phone and virtual visit.

However, the license office will not be able to provide any services or process any documents, due to the state disabling access for the duration of the "Stay at Home" order.



A listing of department contacts can be found on the county's Web site at www.renvillecountymn.com.

If you have documents or payments to drop off for a county office, please place them in the drop box located in the main lobby of the Government Services Center, located at 105 South 5th Street, Olivia.

Keep in mind, the license office will not be able to complete any transactions until April 13 or later, based on direction from the governor.