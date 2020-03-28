Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) was notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of a person from Lincoln County who tested positive for COVID-19. This person is following all recommendations set by MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

State and local public health officials work together to support persons and families in these situations.

While this is the first confirmed positive case in the six counties that make up SWHHS, it is likely that this virus is circulating in all of its communities, and the public needs to act accordingly.

With more cases being confirmed in Minnesota and the nation, experts knew it was only a matter of time before the virus was in this area.

To slow the spread of disease and the ability of health care systems to provide the best care, SWHHS continues to recommend the public:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Wash your hands, often and thoroughly

• Cover your cough

• Avoid touching your face

• Follow Governor Walz’s Stay At Home Executive Order 20-20

• Call the hospital/clinic before going

SWHHS understands that this is a time of stress in communities. While the public physically cannot always be together, people can still support each other through phone calls, FaceTime and cards.

Consider the neighbor who may need help with supplies. Everyone is in this for the long haul and can make a difference if they follow these guidelines.

For more information visit swmhhs.com or visit its Facebook Page.

For further local information, call or e-mail the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at (651) 201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.