Services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to get closer to home and statewide stay-at-home measures kick in, people may be feeling more isolated, more stress and more anxiety.

Northwestern Mental Health Center reminds everyone that they are here with services, even emergency services, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

