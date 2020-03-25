Bonna Mae Kronlokken was born on Jan. 31, 1929, to Oscar Gerhard and Hilda Bertinna (Christenson) Gilsrud in Mandt Township, Chippewa County. She attended country school District 63 north of Montevideo. She began working at the Montevideo Hospital in 1947, in the surgery department. She transferred to the Montevideo Clinic and continued working there until 1965. She married Charles Kronlokken from Sacred Heart in 1964. The couple made their home on the family farm north of Sacred Heart. They had two sons, Peter in 1966 and Eric in 1968. Later in life, Bonna was a resident at Parkview Nursing Home in Belview until her death on March 18, 2020.

Bonna had a deep love for the town and people of Montevideo and rural Jevnaker Church. She was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart until her health started to decline. Bonna loved farm life and the work that came with farming. She picked a lot of rocks and weeds in her life, put many hours on the tractors, and ran for a lot of parts. In her later years, she enjoyed delivering meals to the fields. Family holiday meals meant the table had to be set formally. She especially enjoyed making lefsa with her grandchildren during these times. Hobbies included cross stitching dish towels, making baby blankets, and mowing lawn.

She is survived by her two sons, Peter (and Elise) and Eric (and Barbara), of Sacred Heart; grandchildren, Kelly Ann of Fargo, Nora Mae of Victoria, Jonathon Charles of Sacred Heart, and Emma Louise of Mankato; in-laws: Morris Kronlokken, Loren Kronlokken, and June (and Kenneth) Rude; nephews on the Gilsrud side, Bruce Evjen, Neil Evjen; special nieces, Sandy Jacobson, Renay Gerdes; and great-niece Kris Jacobson; and others.

Preceding her in death were her husband (1996); brother Merideth; her parents, Oscar and Hilda; sister, Marlys (and Eldon) Evjen; and special in-laws, Hildred and Frank Norman.

Due to the current national health crisis, a small family graveside service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery in Sacred Heart at a later date.

