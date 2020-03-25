Live Chat now available on UMN Crookston website, too.

The University of Minnesota Crookston recently received approval by the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) to offer English Education as a new major and will being admitting students that would like to pursue English Education this coming fall 2020.

The uniqueness of this English Education teacher licensing program is that it incorporates multiculturalism across communication, literature, and composition courses.

Rachel McCoppin, Professor of English at UMN Crookston says English Education candidates “will obtain skills unique to the humanities, with a strong world literature component that allows students to form and articulate aesthetic judgments on creative works; analyze personal, philosophical, and global issues; and learn about diverse cultural practices.”

“Study abroad opportunities will also be available to illuminate the importance of multiculturalism and global perspectives in this modern world," McCoppin added.

Upon receiving their BS in English Education, teacher candidates will be prepared to teach communication, literature, and composition to students in grades 5 – 12.

“The diversity of courses these future teacher candidates can teach in the schools not only create great career opportunities, but also help solve schools’ shortage of teachers, especially in our rural communities,” said a media release from UMN Crookston. “The UMN Crookston Teacher Education Unit believes that a strong integration of multiculturalism into the English Education program will pave a trail in the region that is distinct.”



ONLINE LIVE CHAT

Monday, March 23 UMN Crookston added a live chat on their website, www.umcrookston.edu, for students and visitors to ask questions, share concerns, learn about resources and “chat with your favorite Golden Eagle family members live.”

The live chat is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.