Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT is pleased to be launching a new program to allow children, family members, friends and the public stay connected with residents/tenants of their senior care community.

The “#GramsForGrands” program invites children, family members, friends and the public to send cards, letters, artwork, drawings or inspirational messages to its residents/tenants. The messages and artwork will be distributed to our grandmas, grandpas and other residents/tenants as well as posted on an “art gallery” wall for residents/tenants and staff to enjoy.

“Recent changes in federal and state regulations have led to restrictions in visitors to senior care centers nationwide as well as limited group activities,” said Judy Hulst, Executive Director of Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT. “As a result, our residents/tenants are adjusting to a change in routine that no longer includes regular visits from family and friends.”

“The emotional health and well-being of our residents/tenants is very important to us, so we are inviting the community to get involved. We know that cards, drawings and letters from their neighbors in the community would be such a day brightener for our residents/tenants and give them something special to look forward to. For those children out of school and homeschooled, we invite you to put your English and art skills to the test and send your masterpieces our way.”

Artwork, cards, letters and other messages can be mailed to:

Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT

#GramsForGrands

1600 Barrett St.

Crookston, MN 56716

Messages can be addressed to specific residents/tenants and sent to Ashley Melsa, Villa St. Vincent Activities Director or Kathy Hanson, SUMMIT Activities Coordinator, for general distribution and posting at the center.

While there have been no restrictions for sending or receiving mail, emailing artwork and other creations is also a possibility. Take a photo or scan drawings and letters and email them to ashley.melsa@bhshealth.org or kathy.hanson@bhshealth.org. Staff will print and share them with the residents/tenants.

Messages without attachments can also be sent to residents/tenants by visiting the “Contact” page at villastvincent.org (under “Connect With Us” menu). For more information about this program, call 281-3424 and ask for Ashley Melsa (Villa St. Vincent) or Kathy Hanson (The SUMMIT) or visit us on Facebook.

“We are so thankful to our community for its support during this time; including families who have understood the recent changes we’ve made focused on protecting our residents’/tenants’ health, wellness and safety, as well as our frontline staff who remain dedicated to the exceptional care of our residents/tenants,” Hulst said.

At this time, Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT continues to serve the local community with a variety of services, including short-term care and rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, extended skilled nursing care, respite care and end-of-life care. The Villa has been a trusted provider of senior care services for more than 65 years.