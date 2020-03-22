50 years ago

March 1970

• With the 1970 census approaching, city officials hoped Redwood Falls’ population would surpass 5,000 for the first time, which would make the town eligible for many types of state and federal funding. The 1960 census put the town’s official population at 4,285.

• When Gazette editor John Schneider asked reporter Mary Doms to go out and ask Very Important People (Schneider’s capitalization) in the Redwood area what they guessed the town’s population would be, he was a little cheesed off when she didn’t ask him.

• After George Manthei, 85, of Redwood Falls overturned his car on Highway 19, he was so rattled he insisted on riding in the front seat, next to the driver of the ambulance taking him to the Redwood Falls hospital.

• Central Bi-Products held an open house to let the public tour its new $1 million rendering, hide-curing and blending plant complex in North Redwood.

• Redwood Falls postmaster Stanley Otto acknowledged that when the nationwide postal workers strike was finally finished, local postal workers would have at least three weeks’ backlog of mail to sort and deliver.

• The morning after local Traveler’s Club President Howard Hjerpe announced that “nothing but the most severe storm” would prevent the annual Easter egg hunt held at Memorial Field, Red-wood residents woke up to find their yards covered with seven inches of snow.

25 years ago

March 1995

• With 3:22 remaining in the game, St. Agnes rallied to defeat the RVHS Cardinals boys basketball team 64-53 in the State Class A state tournament.

• Reede Gray Elementary School’s Lynette Skolte was named the paraprofessional of the year by the Minnesota Paraprofessional Consortium.

10 years ago

March 2010

• The city of Redwood Falls reminded citizens of the town (official population 5,459) to send in their census reports, since if Red-wood’s official population dropped below 5,000, the city would no longer be eligible for many types of state and federal funding.

• A Gazette poll showed that 22 percent of area residents would support any politician who voted for the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), while 66 percent said they would vote for the opponent of any politician who voted to support the ACA.

• The Redwood Falls City Council held a special meeting to figure out ways to cut an additional $229,000 from the city’s budget after the state announced it would renege on another $274,000 in “guaranteed” state funding.

• Former RFHS wrestler, and three-time state champion, Howard Leopold was inducted into the Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.