In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mankato Clinic health care providers are offering telehealth visits to our patients. Telehealth is an effective strategy to safely delivery health care to people while following Minnesota Department of Health recommendations which require people to stay home and avoid contact.

“At Mankato Clinic, we are committed to caring for our patients and community now and always. Telehealth is an excellent way to deliver health care in this unprecedented situation. We are here to care for the communities we serve and we will continue to deliver necessary care to patients in the safest and best manner we can with the tools available,” said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic chief medical officer.

Telehealth care, also known as telemedicine, are health care provider visits conducted by phone or video. With more than 100 Mankato Clinic providers now offering telehealth visits to their patients, departments are contacting patients by phone to determine if this is a good fit. This week, Mankato Clinic physicians and providers conducted their first virtual visits with their patients. The response and experience has been positive for both providers and patients who can complete visits from the safety of their homes.

Mankato Clinic is postponing all elective surgeries and procedures in keeping with the Governor’s Executive Order. Postponing elective surgeries and procedures conserves resources as well as health care professionals to provide COVID-19 medical care if necessary. In addition, the J. Scott Sanders Center for Sleep Medicine, Optical Shop and Skin Essentials are closed beginning Monday, March 23. Updates will be issued when these services become available again.

For people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Mankato Clinic is answering a COVID-19 Hotline at 507-389-8548. If medical care is necessary, they will receive instructions on how to receive care at Mankato Clinic. The North Mankato Clinic has been designated as a Respiratory Clinic to consolidate care for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. This is an effective strategy to control the spread of the virus and to keep our patients safe while receiving care at other Mankato Clinic locations.

Mankato Clinic providers will continue to see patients in the clinic when the visit, therapy or procedure is essential to the patient’s health. To ensure the safety of our patients and staff, extra precautions include pre-screening patients for illness prior to appointments, greeting patients at the door to ensure patients with COVID-19 symptoms call the hotline, allowing only one family member to accompany patients when one is needed, and disinfecting lobbies and high-touch surfaces frequently.

“During this public health situation, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our patients, staff and community. Each and every precaution helps to limit exposure, promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus. Our entire staff is dedicated to helping and caring for people in the safest way possible,” Dr. Lundquist said.