The Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota has made the decision to temporarily close Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel for three weeks effective as of March 18.

The community’s leaders will continue to evaluate the need for ongoing closure as it follows the appropriate guidance from community, state and federal health officials.

The community did not take this decision lightly.

“We are responding this way to keep our customers, employees and community citizens healthy,” said Robert L. Larsen, community council president. “We will also do everything we can to keep our citizens safe and surviving through this time physically and socially, as well as their mental health – we are a community that has always pulled together and survived for thousands of years, and we will be ok.”

Despite Jackpot’s rural location and commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting the well-being of guests, employees and the community, this pandemic continues to spread around us.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Jackpot.

The temporary closure is a commitment to do its part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The casino’s leadership also wants to thank Jackpot employees and guests for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.